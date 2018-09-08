Pakistan to play Spain in Socca World Cup opener on Sep 23

KARACHI: Pakistan will begin their Socca World Cup journey with their match against Spain on September 23 in Lisbon.

Pakistan are in Group ‘B’ along with Spain, Russia and Moldova. A total of 32 teams from across the globe will be seen in action at the six-a-side tournament.The teams have been divided into eight groups.

Two top teams from each group will qualify for last-16 round. Pakistan will play against Moldova on September 24. The men in green will play their last pool match against Russia on September 27.