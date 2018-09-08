Pakistan to play Spain in Socca World Cup opener on Sep 23

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan will begin their Socca World Cup journey with their match against Spain on September 23 in Lisbon.
Pakistan are in Group ‘B’ along with Spain, Russia and Moldova. A total of 32 teams from across the globe will be seen in action at the six-a-side tournament.The teams have been divided into eight groups.
Two top teams from each group will qualify for last-16 round. Pakistan will play against Moldova on September 24. The men in green will play their last pool match against Russia on September 27.
