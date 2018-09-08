Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

September 8, 2018

Moeen Ali, Curran move up in Test rankings

DUBAI: England all-rounder Sam Curran has made quick gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings while spinner Moeen Ali has also moved up after the Southampton Test, which the home side won by 60 runs on Sunday to take a winning 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The 20-year-old Curran moved up 29 places to 43rd position among batsmen after producing crucial knocks of 78 and 46 in his fourth Test match.

The left-hander, son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran and younger brother of England player Tom Curran, also gained 11 places to reach the 55th place in the bowlers’ list and the 15th position among all-rounders after gaining 27 slots.

Player of the match Ali’s haul of nine wickets helped him move up three places to 33rd position. The off-spinner, who grabbed five for 63 and four for 71 in the two innings, gained 66 points to reach 543 points in bowling. He also gained one slot to reach seventh place among all-rounders.Jos Buttler jumped 15 slots to reach a career-best 32nd position in the batsmen’s list and 584 rating points.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

