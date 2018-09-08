Moeen Ali, Curran move up in Test rankings

DUBAI: England all-rounder Sam Curran has made quick gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings while spinner Moeen Ali has also moved up after the Southampton Test, which the home side won by 60 runs on Sunday to take a winning 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The 20-year-old Curran moved up 29 places to 43rd position among batsmen after producing crucial knocks of 78 and 46 in his fourth Test match.

The left-hander, son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran and younger brother of England player Tom Curran, also gained 11 places to reach the 55th place in the bowlers’ list and the 15th position among all-rounders after gaining 27 slots.

Player of the match Ali’s haul of nine wickets helped him move up three places to 33rd position. The off-spinner, who grabbed five for 63 and four for 71 in the two innings, gained 66 points to reach 543 points in bowling. He also gained one slot to reach seventh place among all-rounders.Jos Buttler jumped 15 slots to reach a career-best 32nd position in the batsmen’s list and 584 rating points.