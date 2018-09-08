Luis Enrique looks to find Spain’s sweetspot between past and future

MADRID: “This is my style and I don’t care if you don’t like it,” he said. It was April 2016 and Luis Enrique was asked if he felt sorry for berating a journalist, who had been critical of Barcelona’s fitness levels.

“I have nothing to apologise for,” he shrugged. “I didn’t show anyone a lack of respect.” Barca’s form had dipped but they would still win the domestic double a month later, one year after he had led them to a brilliant treble in his first season, matching the achievement of Pep Guardiola in 2009.

A year later Luis Enrique would be gone, after winning six of nine major trophies up for grabs, and yet he left the Camp Nou respected more than he was loved. Now he brings his meticulous, single-minded, dynamic, prickly, all-or-nothing style to the Spain dugout, ready to undergo his first test at Wembley against England on Saturday.

When the fixture was announced in May, as part of the inaugural UEFA Nations League, few would have expected it to be the visitors confronting questions about style, youth and an underperforming goalkeeper, following a humiliating World Cup exit.

The new coach’s press appearances so far suggest he will carry that same edge felt by the journalist two years ago into international management, and it remains to be seen whether it proves a source of unification or alienation amongst his players.

“Luis Enrique lays down the law”, read the front-page headline in sports daily Marca on Wednesday, with a new set of rules listed, including a ban on mobile phones, earlier bedtimes, fines for lateness, fewer days off and a streamlined training-ground buffet.

Luis Enrique knows better than anyone the pitfalls of tweaking an identity both entrenched and once adored.

“We have to evolve that idea, perfect it, make it even better, so we can surprise opponents and they don’t know how we will play,” he said upon taking over at Barcelona. Spain should be more open to tweaking on the back of failure at three consecutive major tournaments.Enrique’s task is to find the sweetspot between the old Spain and the new. He will not worry who he upsets along the way.