Malik sees India-Pakistan match as ‘just another game’

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik says that the Asia Cup match against India is just a regular game for him.

“If you think too much about the India-Pakistan game then you create pressure for yourself,” Malik said while talking to reporters here on Friday. “I would say that we should consider this just another game. I would say so to my teammates,” the former skipper said.

“Whoever performs in the match against India will become a hero as a huge number of people watch it, so it’s a big opportunity for youngsters to perform,” said Malik, who has represented Pakistan in 404 international matches.

The 36-year-old batsman said there should be at least two wicket-taking bowlers in the team in ODIs. He also said that the top order batsmen are performing really well. “We have a lot of expectations from them,” he added. He avoided responding to questions about Hafeez’s exclusion from the squad.

About his retirement plans, Malik said, “I’ve already said, World Cup 2019 will be my last international ODI tournament.”The flamboyant all-rounder is only the second cricketer of Pakistan to have scored 7,000 runs and taken 150 wickets in ODIs. He reached the milestone in July this year.