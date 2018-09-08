Break-ins

The number of break-ins in Jamshoro is increasing at an alarming rate. The city which was used to be comparatively safer than other cities in Sindh has now growing incidents of such crimes. These days, people are not safe in their own homes. The law-enforcement agencies too have failed to bring wrongdoers to book. The wave of fear has paralysed the daily activities of residents of Jamshoro.

It is the responsibility of the district police to provide foolproof security to residents. The IG Sindh must take immediate notice of these crimes and take steps to tackle the situation so that residents could live in a peaceful environment.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad