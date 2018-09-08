Financial crisis

Sindh is reportedly slipping into a financial crisis. This was bound to happen because the PPP-led Sindh government has not taken any steps to cut extravagant expenses incurred by party members.

When the authorities use public money to buy a fleet of luxurious cars, the financial crisis becomes inevitable. Is there anyone to ask them to live within their means so as to come out of the reported financial crisis?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad