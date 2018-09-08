Expectation vs reality

This refers to the article ‘A disappointing start’ (Sep 7) by Khalid Bhatti. Prime Minsiter Imran Khan took the charge of the government with enthusiasm. In his first speech, he gave the impression that he will be able to take the country out of the crises in a timely manner.

However, now we can see that the PTI-led government has not been able to take decisions to tackle the existing problems. Now that the PTI is no more in opposition, it should avoid pointing fingers at others and take steps to resolve the problem.

Sooda Akram

Kech