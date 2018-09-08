Where’s my home?

For the last 30 years, the people who bought plots in Islamabad’s Sector E-12 have been running from pillar to post to seek justice. The sector hasn’t been constructed by the CDA authorities to date. Prime Minister Imran Khan must take steps to provide justice to those who have been affected by the callous attitude of the relevant authorities. Most people who were allotted plots in this sector have already left this world. Their dream to construct a house in this sector has remained just that – something they mark on an unattainable wish list.

The PM should direct the CDA authorities to immediately start development activities in Sector E-12 and give possession to the allotees to build their homes as many of them are living in rented homes which adds an extra financial burden on people.

Sheikh Shahzad

Rawalpindi