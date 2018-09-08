The constant drop

This refers to the news report ‘Forex reserves decline to $16.369 billion’ (Sep 7). The reserves continue to drop while the free reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan are now equal to only six weeks of imports – a dangerously low level. A recovery plan doesn’t seem to be on the cards as no coherent steps have been announced to stem the decline. The PTI’s economic team seems to have run out of ideas.

The government must quickly initiate tough and seemingly unpopular measures to resurrect the economy. In the early stage, people will be able to accept the tough decisions as the government enjoys considerable goodwill and public support. It is now the time to act.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi