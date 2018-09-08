US firm I-Life Digital launches ultra-slim notebooks, devices

Karachi: US-based I-Life Digital Technology, one of the leading computer manufacturer of Middle East and Africans set to enter the Pakistan market with its ultra-slim notebooks, 2-in-1 devices and portable All in One PC.

“I-Life is one of the largest computer manufacturers in the MEA region and one of the world’s fastest-growing PC companies with presence in over 50 countries. I-Life is happy and proud to launch its international products range in Pakistan. In our maiden launch, we bring our flagship ZED Series which is loved by budget-smart consumers across Middle East, Turkey, Africa and the CIS Region. I-Life offers modern devices which focus on thin and light devices.

On partnering with Techsirat Mr Bhatia said, “Techsirat’s’ unparalleled reach and service delivery made it a natural choice for our entry strategy for the Pakistan market. We are happy to partner with Techsirat a Subsidiary of Muller & Phipps to bring world-class products. Pakistan consumers’ bold and aspirational needs require an equally amazing product. It is our mission to develop innovative products that enhance people’s lives. Our products will address the open space in the affordable computing category, giving customer wider options, in Pakistan.”

Abdul Wahid, Director Telecom & IT at Muller and Phips said “We are excited to partner with I-Life for its range of budget-smart devices for the Pakistan market. We are confident that I-Life’s product proposition coupled with Tech Sirat’s unique distribution capabilities to provide the widest range of products seamlessly across the market will go a long way. I-Life with its range of affordable products will cater to the demands of the the consumer and thereby, grow the market.***