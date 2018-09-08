Second meeting of Pak-Saudi JWG on trade held in Islamabad

Islamabad: Pak-Saudi Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment was constituted in the 11th Session of Pak-Saudi Joint Ministerial Commission held at Islamabad in January 2018, with a view to enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through identifying concrete & specific areas in trade and investment.

Second meeting of the JWG was held at Islamabad Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha, Federal Secretary Commerce, Pakistan and Mr. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade, Saudi Arabia co-chaired the session.

H.E. Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, officials from Saudi Ministries of Commerce and Investment, Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, SABIC, Maaden and officials from Ministries of Commerce, Energy and National Food Security, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Board of Investment participated in the meeting.

Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha, Federal Secretary Commerce, emphasized that Government of Pakistan desires that the long and historic relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should be translated into enhanced economic partnership.

He invited Saudi government and private sector to invest in Oil Refining, Petro chemicals and food processing industry in Pakistan. After the official discussions, Petroleum Division, and leading private sector companies presented their project proposals.

The follow up of first JWG meeting was also discussed to resolve non- tariff barriers, facilitating business visas, and logistic arrangements of Pakistan Single Country Exhibition in Jeddah as well as activating Joint Business Council.***