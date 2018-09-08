Euro zone Q2 GDP growth at 0.4pc

BRUSSELS: The euro zone economy grew at 0.4 percent in the second quarter, EU statistics agency Eurostat confirmed on Friday, as business and other investments rose sharply while net trade was negative.

Eurostat confirmed its first estimate that the economy of the 19 countries sharing the euro zone increased by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, while revising its year-on-year figure to 2.1 percent from an initial 2.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation rose by 1.2 percent during the second quarter, contributing 0.3 percentage points to GDP (gross domestic product) growth.

Changes in inventories, household spending and government expenditure each contributed 0.1 percentage point.