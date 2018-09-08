PPL discovers oil in Punjab

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), operator of Karsal Block with 100 percent working interest, has made an oil discovery from its exploratory well Talagang X-1, located in Chakwal district, Punjab, a statement said on Friday.

Talagang X-1 was spud on May 24, 2018 and drilled down to the depth of 3,675 metres measured depth inside Nammal formation, it added.

Based on good oil / gas show during core and drilling, a Bare Foot Drill Stem Test was conducted in the carbonates of Chorgali-Sakesar formation of Eocene age.

The maximum oil flow rate of 313 barrels/day was recorded along with minor immeasurable gas. The well has further potential to flow at higher rates, it said.

Talagang X-1 is planned to be drilled deeper to test the hydrocarbon potential of secondary reservoirs in deeper formations, it added.