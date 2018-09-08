Oil stable

Singapore : Oil prices held steady on Friday as a fall in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest levels since 2015 supported the market, although Sino-U.S. trade tensions and economic weakness from emerging markets remained a concern.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.93 per barrel at 0654 GMT, up 16 cent from their last settlement.

International Brent crude futures were up 8 cents at $76.58 a barrel.

"Oil inventory data released last night showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories," said William O´Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia´s Rivkin Securities.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels to 401.49 million barrels in the week to Aug. 31, the lowest since February 2015, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Thursday.