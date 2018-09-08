Rupee unchanged

The rupee closed flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, trader said. The local currency closed unchanged at 124.24 against the greenback.

The currency was largely stable. It traded in the

range of 124.22/25 due to routine dollar demand from importers.

In the open market, the rupee gained 20 paisas to close at 124.50 against the dollar, compared with 124.70 in the previous session.

“We don’t see a near-term sharp volatility in the rupee, amid bullish investor sentiment. The expectations for bilateral and multilateral inflows will boost the rupee in the months ahead,” a dealer said.