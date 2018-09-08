Point of View

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Emerging-market equities are handcuffed by trade uncertainty and concerns around contagion risk at this point of time… We believe they offer tremendous value as the growth outlook for EM remains healthy and valuations have become very attractive
Suresh Tantia
—Investment strategist at Credit Suisse
