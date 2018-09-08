Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt urged to withdraw GIDC

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Friday urged the government to withdraw gas infrastructure development cess, which discourages investment in industrial sector.

“The Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) has been a major issue for industry since it was first imposed in 2015,” Ehsan Malik, chief executive officer of PBC said in a letter to Finance Minister for Finance Asad Umar.

“Industry views this cess as illegal and has taken recourse to the courts where the issue is still pending.”

Malik said the GIDC

legislation has created uncertainty which is hampering fresh investment as well as threatening the viability

of existing industries where gas is a major component of the cost.

He also requested the finance minister to ‘urgently’ review export rebates to offset the higher cost of gas.

“Our export industry is already handicapped with energy costs that are twice those of other countries in the region,” Malik said.

“The 26 percent reported increase in gas tariffs for industry will render exports even less competitive at a time when it is essential that we bridge the balance of trade,” he added, referring to proposals of gas tariffs hike for all the consumers.

PBC chief further said the country is experiencing premature deindustrialisation. “High input costs, of which energy is a component, have contributed to undermining the industry.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use