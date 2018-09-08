Govt urged to withdraw GIDC

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Friday urged the government to withdraw gas infrastructure development cess, which discourages investment in industrial sector.

“The Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) has been a major issue for industry since it was first imposed in 2015,” Ehsan Malik, chief executive officer of PBC said in a letter to Finance Minister for Finance Asad Umar.

“Industry views this cess as illegal and has taken recourse to the courts where the issue is still pending.”

Malik said the GIDC

legislation has created uncertainty which is hampering fresh investment as well as threatening the viability

of existing industries where gas is a major component of the cost.

He also requested the finance minister to ‘urgently’ review export rebates to offset the higher cost of gas.

“Our export industry is already handicapped with energy costs that are twice those of other countries in the region,” Malik said.

“The 26 percent reported increase in gas tariffs for industry will render exports even less competitive at a time when it is essential that we bridge the balance of trade,” he added, referring to proposals of gas tariffs hike for all the consumers.

PBC chief further said the country is experiencing premature deindustrialisation. “High input costs, of which energy is a component, have contributed to undermining the industry.”