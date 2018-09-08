Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Business

SA
Shahnawaz Akhter
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs547 billion as sales tax on supply of petroleum products during the last fiscal year of 2017/18, showing a substantial 25 percent growth year-over-year, official data showed on Friday.

The growth was mainly attributed to high domestic and international prices.

A FBR’s report said the FBR collected Rs437.78 billion in sales tax from domestic supply and imports in the preceding fiscal year.

Global oil prices posted significant rise during the last fiscal year. Average international oil price was $46.93/barrel in July 2017 and it climbed to average $73.22/barrel in June.

Pakistan is a net importer of petroleum products and it spent foreign exchange reserves worth $14.43 billion during the last fiscal year compared to $10.92 billion in the preceding fiscal year, up 32.10 percent year-over-year.

The FBR said the sales tax collection from oil import grew 25 percent to Rs234.21 billion in the last fiscal year.

High prices of local oil products helped the revenue authorities grab additional revenue from the sector.

Petrol and diesel prices rose 35 to 40 percent during the last fiscal year on higher international oil prices.

Sales tax collection from domestic supply of petroleum products increased 25.3 percent to Rs283.03 billion in FY2018.

Overall sales tax collection grew 12.2 percent to Rs1.492 trillion. Sales tax on imports and domestic supplies increased 16 percent and eight percent, respectively.

The FBR admitted inefficiency of tax officials in enhancing share of domestic sales tax collection in total revenue. “Declining share of sales tax (domestic) is not a good omen for revenue mobilisation efforts,” it said in the report. The officials must review the causes and take necessary measures to enhance revenue from the source, it added.

Share of revenue from petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) products increased to 42 percent in total sales tax (domestic) in 2017/18 compared with share of 36.1 percent in the preceding fiscal year.

Similarly, the share of revenue from POL products at import stage also increased to 32.4 percent from 30.2 percent when compared with collection of sales tax from all the imported goods into the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use