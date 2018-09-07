Fri September 07, 2018
September 7, 2018

Fawad urges people to follow spirit of 1965 war

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that September 6 was the day of renewal of the pledge that with the spirit of 1965 war, the nation would stand united, demonstrate harmony and cohesion and make Pakistan an invincible welfare state.

In a statement, Chaudhry Fawad said the day was the manifestation of unity of the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan for the sake of ideology and geography of the motherland.

The minister said that September 6 is the day to remind the enemies of the country that Armed Forces and Pakistani masses were united, are united and will remain united for defence, progress, honour and solidarity of the country.

"Today is the day of Shuhda and Ghazis, with whose blood, a new dawn of freedom, integrity and confidence arrived, our martyrs are pride of the nation, who defeated an enemy far bigger in size and wrote a historic story of defence of the motherland, Chaudhry Fawad said. The minister said that on September 6, we salute our citizens, artists, writers and all other peoples belonging to different walks of life who proved that we are one nation.

Today’s message for the world was that without resolution of Kashmir issue, durable peace in South Asia was not possible, he remarked. The minister said that the candle lit from blood of the martyrs was clear announcement that the nation was ready for every sacrifice to defend the motherland in case of any eventuality.

