PTI govt to continue N-govt’s 2 mega projects

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Punjab government Thursday approved allocation of over Rs163 billion for two mega projects, launched by the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government in the province.

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party, led by the PTI, in its maiden meeting, approved continuing work on two ongoing mega projects including Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Lahore and the Counter-Terrorism Department with an estimated cost of Rs163.817 billion.

These two schemes fall under the transport and public building sectors, respectively. However, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat, in the first meeting with the Finance Department officials, held over a week ago, had instructed for curtailing the transport sector schemes in the forthcoming first budget of the PTI government in Punjab. The PTI-led Punjab government would present the first-ever budget for 10 months in the mid of October, for which preparation had already been launched.

The first meeting of the Resource Mobilisation Committee has also been held. Besides, the Punjab finance minister also met federal Finance Minister Asad Umar to get information about the financial status of the federal government and how much resources would be available to the provinces, especially Punjab from the federal divisible pool. Thus the Punjab government would chalk out the maiden budget accordingly.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Planning and Development Board, only two development schemes were approved in the maiden PDWP meeting, held on Thursday for the current fiscal year 2018-19. The meeting was presided over by P&D Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved schemes included: Orange Line Metro Train project (from Ali Town to Dera Gujran), Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs162.607 billion and Construction of Infrastructure of CTD Punjab: Construction of Provincial Headquarters CTD, Lahore at the cost of Rs1.210 billion.

Earlier, the PTI led government had announced conducting audit of all mass transit projects in Pakistan, especially started by the outgoing PML-N government in Centre and Punjab including Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and metro bus projects of Lahore, Islamabad-Pindi and Multan.

The AGP has started the audit of the project already.