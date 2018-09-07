Zubaida visits POF Wah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Thursday visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah Cantt.

On arrival, the minister was received by Chairman POF Board Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI(M). She was given a briefing about the production capabilities of the POF, which was built in 1951.

The Chairman POF Board told the minister that it was the country’s premier defence production complex which was engaged in producing top of the line conventional arms and ammunition for the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.

The POF was considered as a lifeline for the Armed Forces of Pakistan, he added. Regarding the modernization plan, the minister was told that the old plants and machinery were being replaced gradually enabling the POF to diversify its state of the art product range.

The minister expressed her satisfaction over the performance of POF. She said it was heartening to note that the gigantic defence complex had been amicably meeting the requirements of the armed forces.