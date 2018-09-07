Fri September 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

PM chairs briefing on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a briefing on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary Power Irfan Ali, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Jawwad Rafique Malik and senior government officers were present during the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about various projects under the umbrella of CPEC in various sectors including energy, infrastructure development, road and rail network, establishment of special economic zones and development of Gwadar.

Earlier, Imran Khan approved constitution of task force on civil service reforms and the task force on austerity and restructuring of the government.

The task force on civil service reforms comprises of Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Shahid Kardar, VC Beacon House, National University, Dr Sania Nishtar, Suleiman Ghani, retired federal secretary, Dr Nadeemul Haq, former deputy chairman Planning Commission, Salman Raja, lawyer, Ali Cheema, LUMS, Umair

Javed, LUMS, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, former federal secretary, Naheed Durrani, MD Sindh Education Foundation, secretary cabinet or his

nominee, secretary establishment or his nominee, secretary planning or his nominee, secretary finance or his

nominee, chief secretary/additional chief secretary Punjab, chief secretary/ additional chief secretary Sindh, chief secretary/additional chief secretary KP, chief secretary/additional chief secretary Balochistan, while secretary of the task force will be appointed by the secretary establishment.

The task force on austerity and restructuring of the government comprises of Dr Ishrat Hussain, Salman Siddiq, former finance secretary, Wajid Rana, former finance secretary, Ijaz Nabi, Country Director IGC, Roshaneh Zafar, MD Kashf Foundation, Tariq Khosa, former federal secretary, Burhan Rasool, GM Punjab IT Board, Abdullah Yousaf, former chairman FBR, Rana Ahmad, Member

FBR, Asad Ali Shah, former managing partner Ernst and Young, Taslim Aslam, former foreign secretary, secretary finance or his nominee, secretary establishment or his nominee, chief secretary/additional chief secretary Punjab, chief secretary/additional chief secretary Sindh, chief secretary/additional chief secretary KP, chief secretary/additional chief secretary Balochistan.

Later, the prime minister also approved the constitution of a task force for identification of impediments and facilitation of merger of erstwhile Fata and Pata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The composition of the task force shall be as under: Adviser to the PM on

Establishment (Convener), governor KP, chief minister KP, Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Hidayatullah

Khan, Federal Secretary Safron (Secretary), chief secretary KP, additional

chief secretary Fata, representative of MO Directorate, GHQ, Representative of 11 Corps, Peshawar and Habibullah Khan.

