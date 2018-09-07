Five arrested with narcotics

HANGU: The police seized 3,110 kilograms of hashish and 110 grams of heroin and arrested five drug-traffickers here on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that following the directives of District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali, the police launched the anti-narcotics drive in the district. He said the law-enforcers raided the dens of the drug-traffickers and seized 3,110 kilograms of hashish and 110 grams of heroin. The police arrested five drug-peddlers identified as Ahmad Shah, Matiullah, Ghulam Haider, Zakiul Hassan and Janan Badshah.