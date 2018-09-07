Fri September 07, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2018

CM lauds armed forces’ sacrifices

PESHAWAR: Eulogising the sacrifices of armed forces for the country, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday underlined the importance of Defence Day, saying Pakistan’s armed forces defeated the enemy on September 6, 1965.

“Our shuhada and ghazis left behind unforgettable memories of bravery. This victory speaks volumes about our able leadership, the highest level of commitment, the unshakable faith and long list of sacrifices of our armed forces supported by the whole nation,” he told a function in Pakistan Air Base Peshawar as a part of the Defence Day celebrations.

Air Vice-Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commending Northern Air Command, Air Commodore Nasir Janjua, former and present air force officers and others participated.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of Pak armed forces for the sovereignty and survival of Pakistan.

“It is one of the greatest moments to participate in the Defence Day celebrations. The entire nation enthusiastically supported the armed forces in the 1965 war that made us proud, sovereign and independent,” he said, adding that the bravery and sacrifices of Pak armed forces left behind some lessons how to understand the threats to the national integrity and how to respond these threats with the zeal and spirit like a living nation.

“Our victory against our enemy proved that our armed forces are the true custodians of our geographical and ideological frontiers,” he added.

He appreciated the success and transformation of Pakistan Air Force, adding that the PAF braved all challenges whether it was the war of 1965, or its role in the security operations against terrorism. “They are our heroes who set new examples of patriotism and sacrifices before the coming generation. Their bravery and achievements is an asset for us,” he added.

Mahmood Khan also visited various stalls inspecting different arsenal, war- equipment and different fighting jets of Pak Air Force.

He said that by seeing the preparedness and the transformation of Pakistan Air Force and different equipment, “I am sure that PAF has all the potentials of our security.”

Air Vice-Marshal Sarfaraz Khan presented a souvenir to the chief minister.

