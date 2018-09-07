Owners seek market price for CPEC lands

MANSEHRA: Local residents, whose lands has been acquired for motorway being constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), have sought the district administration’s help in getting market prices of their property.

The demand was made by landowners at a public forum organised by the district administration and addressed by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rehman here on Thursday.

The forum was attended by people of Shahalia and its adjoining areas.

The complainants also discussed water scarcity in the area and shortage of teaching staff at government schools.

“The underground water level has plunged drastically and streams are rapidly drying up and to address water scarcity, you should ensure that a potable water supply scheme is launched,” said one of the complainants.

Abdul Rehman assured that all issues raised at the forum would be taken up with relevant departments and addressed.

“The issues related to the district administration would be addressed as early as possible and the rest would be referred to relevant department for solution,” he added.