Two die in road accident

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when a motorbike rammed into a truck in college Doraha area here on Thursday.

Three friends were returning home on a motorbike after attending a marriage ceremony when it went out of control of the driver and rammed into an upcoming truck.

The people shifted them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Sheraz and Shahzeb dead. And Munah Shah was referred to Ayub Medical Complex in a critical condition.