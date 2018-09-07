Armed men kill three of a Mir Ali family

MIRANSHAH: Three members of family were killed when armed men forced their entry into a house and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates in Sheera Talla area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Thursday.

The dead included a woman, her son and a son-in-law, according to local people.

The motive for the killing could not be ascertained. However, officials in district administration said they had launched an investigation into the triple murder.