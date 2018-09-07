Fri September 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

11-year-old among two shot dead in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons including a minor student were killed and another was seriously wounded in separate firing incidents in the limits of Tajori Police Station, police officials said on Thursday.

They said Inzamamul Haq was playing volleyball in Adamzai village when Sadullah and Shafqatullah came there and opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The complainant Hasan Khan, the brother of deceased, told police that he along with other relatives was watching the volleyball game when the attack took place. He said that the killers fled the scene after murdering Inzamam. Police said that they registered a case and began an investigation.

Separately, a student of a primary school was killed and his classmate sustained bullet wounds when three armed men opened fire on them in Harama Tala locality.

Police said that the students were going home when they came under attack.

As a result, Zakirullah, 11, died instantly while Rehmatullah, 10, was seriously wounded, they maintained, adding that both students are enrolled in grade three at the village’s government-run primary school.

The wounded boy Rehmatullah’s father told police in his preliminary report that his son Rehmatullah and nephew Zakirullah were attacked by Kamran, Bilqiaz and Sher Ameen when they were on way home.

He said that Zakirullah received multiple bullets and died on the spot while the injured Rehmatullah was shifted to a local hospital. Police said that they registered a case against killers under the relevant section of law and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have captured six outlaws during a search and strike operation in Bargai locality bordering tribal sub-division.

