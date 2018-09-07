PkMAP protests Matta robberies

MINGORA: The activists of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) staged

rally in Matta against the incidents of robberies and mysterious stone throwing at houses.

Led by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) local leader Umar Ali, Bahadar Sher Afghan and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans asking the authorities to check such occurrences.

“A group of around 20 to 25 robbers forced their entry into the houses at midnight and decamped with gold and cash,” Umar Ali said and added that the district administration should provide security to the people.

The activists of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party said that people had to spend sleepless nights and the authorities must provide security to the dwellers of the area.