Distinction

GHAZI: The WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela produced excellent results in the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Examination 2018 conducted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad.

The WAPDA Cadet College secured the first position in the ranking of Federal Board with Gross GPA of 6 out of 6.

It may be mentioned that 1060 schools and colleges, among 44 in abroad, are affiliated with Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad, and WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela obtained top position among all the institutions.

As many as 105 cadets belonging to the WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela appeared in the examination and all of them secured A+ grade with an average percentage of 93.8.

WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain has congratulated the students and the faculty for their brilliant performance