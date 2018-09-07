Fri September 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Ensuring peace, security govt’s top priority: Farman

MIRANSHAH: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said we can neither forget our national heroes nor would allow anyone to cause dent to the security of our country.

“Ensuring peace and stability and security is the topmost priority of the new government. The present leadership also views the services and role of the Pak Army in this respect with great regard,” he stated this while paying rich tributes to the martyrs at a ceremony held here to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan at Younas Khan Stadium, Miranshah, in North Waziristan on Thursday.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Younas Khan Stadium, the tribal elders welcomed the governor and offered him the traditional turban.

General Officer Commanding 7-Division Major General Mumtaz Hussain, officials of the district administration and near and dear ones of the martyrs and elders of the area were present on the occasion.

The governor went to the residence of Shaheed political Muharrir Hameedullah, and paid tributes to the martyr.

Expressing solidarity with the relatives of the martyrs, the governor said they should never consider them alone rather the entire nation stands staunchly along them.

The governor also laid floral wreaths at the monument of the martyrs and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Addressing a prestigious ceremony on this occasion, the governor said ensuring development and progress of the tribal districts as per aspirations of local people was the priority of the government, adding, “We would never make the tribal people feel frustrated in this respect.”

He said thousands of youth and elders sacrificed their lives for the security of the country and the entire nation would always view their sacrifices with respect.

The courageous role of tribal people while struggling shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army for peace and stability would also be remembered with great regard.

