Defence Day: Nation pays tribute to martyrs

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated the Defence and Martyrs Day on Thursday to pay tribute to martyrs on the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war.

The day dawned with a thirty-one gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in provincial capitals. Celebrations were scheduled across the country to mark the day with the main event taking place at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa were chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was held at 8pm.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and at Allama Iqbal in Lahore. Special events to pay homage to the martyrs were also held at all district headquarters. Families of martyrs participated in the events to commemorate their sacrifices.

Wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider and attended by senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

After Fajr, special prayers were offered in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity. Fateha prayers and Quran Khwani events for the martyrs were also held later in the day.