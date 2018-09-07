Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Sports

C
cricinfo
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No second thoughts as Cook faces final curtain

LONDON: Alastair Cook has insisted there will be no second thoughts or dramatic recalls following his decision to retire.

Cook may be just 33 years old and committed to continuing his career with Essex, where he today confirmed a three-year contract extension, but he maintains that, whatever happens in the future, he will not be persuaded back to Test cricket.

Asked how he would reply if, during next summer’s Ashes, England desperately required an opener and he had been scoring heavily in the County Championship for Essex, Cook was adamant he would stick to his decision.

“No, I’m retiring and that’s it,” he said. “It is final. I have done my bit.”

Cook had previously admitted that it did “briefly” cross his mind to ask for a winter off in an effort to rediscover “that edge” he felt his game had lost. But, having reflected on the idea, he concluded that it “has gone” for good, even though he accepted there may be a period of “mourning” for his lost career in the coming months.

“If I had six months off and then came back, I don’t think that edge would be there,” he said. “It has kind of gone. When you know (it’s time to retire, you know).

“There is going to be a transition, a period, of course there is. There are going to be times when you get that mourning and stuff like that, and that transition has to take place and you accept it, whether that is today or in two years.

“I think having the opportunity to play for Essex over the next couple of years will help that a lot. I’ll always have that luxury of knowing the (family) farm is there, too, and that takes the pressure off me.”

While he admitted there were aspects of the game he would miss, he described himself as “content in what I had achieved”.

“I’m going to miss the buzz,” he said. “When there’s a tight game; like when Edgbaston’s rocking. I’ll sit there with jealousy watching other people play for England. But I’m very content with what I’ve achieved. When you look at where I’ll end up in terms of runs scored, it would be very arrogant to say I’d expected to get up there.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use