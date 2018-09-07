Rohail to lead Pak U19 team in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Rohail Nazir will lead Pakistan under-19 team in the Junior Asia Cup starting in Bangladesh from September 28-October 7.

Chairman national junior selection committee Basit Ali announced a 15-member team for the event on Thursday. Pakistan will play their first match against Hong Kong on September 29, followed by matches against Bangladesh on October 1 and Sri Lanka on October 2.

India, Afghanistan, UAE and Nepal are placed in Group A. The semi-finals are set for October 4 and 5 with final to be played on October 7.

Squad: Muhammad Mohsin, Saim Ayub, Jahanzaib Sultan, Awaiz Zafar, Waqar Ahmad, Saad Khan, Rohail Nazir (captain/wicketkeeper), Muhammad Asif, Farrukh Abbas, Muhammad Bilal Javed, Junaid Khan, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and Arshad Iqbal.

Officials: Sadiq Muhammad (team manager), Azam Khan (head coach), Mahtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Saqib Faqir (fielding coach), M Usman Ghani (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).