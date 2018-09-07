Fri September 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

PCB appoints Bradburn as fielding coach

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Grant Bradburn as national team’s fielding coach on a full-time basis for a period of three years.

Bradburn will join the team in UAE for the Asia Cup 2018.

The newly appointed fielding coach in his message said, “It is a great honour to be joining Pakistan cricket team and their high-quality coaching staff. I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading full member team on the rise in world cricket is a real privilege.

“Against Scotland in June we saw the impressive changes that have been instilled, noticeably with the physical stature and fielding abilities of Pakistan’s players. I look forward to adding my experience to the players and staff, while being an integral part of the exciting and dominant team, Team Pakistan is becoming.”

