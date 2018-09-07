PCB appoints Bradburn as fielding coach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Grant Bradburn as national team’s fielding coach on a full-time basis for a period of three years.
Bradburn will join the team in UAE for the Asia Cup 2018.
The newly appointed fielding coach in his message said, “It is a great honour to be joining Pakistan cricket team and their high-quality coaching staff. I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading full member team on the rise in world cricket is a real privilege.
“Against Scotland in June we saw the impressive changes that have been instilled, noticeably with the physical stature and fielding abilities of Pakistan’s players. I look forward to adding my experience to the players and staff, while being an integral part of the exciting and dominant team, Team Pakistan is becoming.”
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Grant Bradburn as national team’s fielding coach on a full-time basis for a period of three years.
Bradburn will join the team in UAE for the Asia Cup 2018.
The newly appointed fielding coach in his message said, “It is a great honour to be joining Pakistan cricket team and their high-quality coaching staff. I have seen the progress that has been made under Mickey Arthur and the opportunity to work with a leading full member team on the rise in world cricket is a real privilege.
“Against Scotland in June we saw the impressive changes that have been instilled, noticeably with the physical stature and fielding abilities of Pakistan’s players. I look forward to adding my experience to the players and staff, while being an integral part of the exciting and dominant team, Team Pakistan is becoming.”
Comments