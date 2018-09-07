Islamabad lose to HBL despite Sarmad ton

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad batsman Sarmad Bhatti’s knock of 115 went in vain as Habib Bank squeezed home in the 49th over of their Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup match at the Diamond Club Ground here on Thursday.

Sarmad’s innings helped Islamabad reach 271-6 in 50 overs. Habib Bank reached the target in 48.4 overs with three wickets in hand.

Abid Ali (74), Imran Farhat (48) and Ramiz Aziz (42) helped HBL in the run chase.

Samiullah Mehsud (3-36) and Shahzad Azam (2-45) were the leading bowlers for Islamabad.

Earlier, Sarmad hammered 11 fours and a six in his 116-ball century. Faizan Riaz (60) and Shahzad Azam (52 not out) also batted well.

For HBL, Umar Gul claimed two wickets for 46 runs.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 271-6 in 50 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 115, Faizan Riaz 60, Shahzad Azam 52 not out; Umer Gull 2-46). HBL 272-7 in 48.4 overs (Abid Ali 74, Imran Farhat 48, Ramiz Aziz 42; Samiullah Mehsud 3-36, Shahzad Azam 2-45). Result: HBL won by 3 wickets.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Region 167 all out in 48.5 overs (Abdul Samad 49, Umar Masood 31, Asif Ali 24; Kashif Bhatti 3-29, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 3-35, Ziaul Haq 2-39). SSGCL 170-4 in 24.2 overs (Awais Zia 44, Fawad Alam 42 not out, Adil Amin 27 not out; Asif Ali 2-33, Kashif Ali 2-43). Result: SSGCL won by 6 wickets.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Peshawar 79 all out in 31.2 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 39; Noman Ali 5-10, Ali Shafiq 2-17, Yasir Ali 2-26). KRL 80-2 in 19.1 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 51 not out, Abdur Rehman Muzammil 28 not out; Taj Wali 1-12). Result: KRL won by 8 wickets.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium: NBP 394-4 in 50 overs (Rameez Raja 144, Akbar Rehman 77 not out, Kamran Ghulam 45 not out; Adnan Ghous 2-75). Fata 323-9 in 50 overs (Khushdil Shah 110, Asif Afridi 59, Fazalur Rehman 43, Nisar Afridi 39; Ghulam Mudassar 2-30, Bilal Asif 2-42). Result: NBP won by 71 runs.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: SNGPL 295-8 in 50 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 82, Iftikhar Ahmed 54, Asad Shafiq 50; Qaiser Ashraf 5-43, Muhammad Irfan 2-47). Lahore Whites 252-9 in 50 overs (Usman Sallahuddin 57, Ameer Hamza 47, Ali Zaryab 31; Muhammad Imran 3-43, Imran Khalid 2-36, Bilawal Bhatti 2-43). Result: SNGPL won by 43 runs.

At National Stadium, Karachi: Karachi Whites 163 all out in 40.4 overs (Mirza Asad Baig 47, Syed Saad Ali 33, Muhammad Hasan 33; Khalid Usman 5-32, Waqas Maqsood 2-24). Wapda 164-3 in 45.1 overs (Muhammad Saad 57 not out, Salman Butt 52; Muhammad Umer 1-33, Hassaan Khan 1-38). Result: Wapda won by 7 wickets.

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Multan 138 all out in 38.2 overs (Waqar Hussain 40, Ibtisam Sheikh 29; Raza Hasan 3-14, Abdul Razzaq 2-14, Muhammad Irfan 2-44). PTV 140-2 in 29.4 overs (Ali Imran 64, Nihal Mansoor 38, Saud Shakeel 33 not out; Asif Fawad 1-28, Saddam Afridi 1-34). Result: PTV won by 8 wickets.

At Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad: Lahore Blues 307-6 in 50 overs (Hamza Nazar 75, Bilal Irshad 67, Saad Nasim 62; Salahuddin 2-39, Haris Majeed 43). ZTBL 222 all out in 45.2 overs (Anas Mustafa 51, Munirur Rehman Tanzil 37, Haris Majeed 32; Zafar Gohar 3-26, Aizaz Cheema 3-27, Hamza Nazar 2-40). Result: Lahore Blues won by 85 runs.