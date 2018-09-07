Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KID TAKEN TO ASIAN GAMES: POA to probe wushu official’s case

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s contingent returned home from one of the poorest performances in the Asian Games, a female wushu official broke all discipline and tradition by taking along her five-and-half-year-old kid to the Athletes Village in Indonesia.

One of the contingent officials lodged a written complaint with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) against the female wushu team’s manager, Ambreen Iftikhar.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the complaint mentioned her name and her totally uncalled for step, which left other squad officials surprised on many occasions during the Games’ proceedings. “There is no rule that allows kids to get accreditation for the games. Other countries’ officials were just amazed as why the official was even allowed entry to the Games Village,” the written complaint says.

POA was requested to take necessary action against the concerned official to set a precedent for others.

When this correspondent approached POA office, Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, POA secretary, confirmed receiving complaint.

“Yes, we have received a written complaint against the female official from one of the contingent officials. Ambreen is our former national wushu champion and had requested for accreditation for her child well before the games.

“The POA refused to oblige her mainly because there are no rules that allow us extending such facility to a kid during the Asian Games. Why and how she had taken such a step would be probed,” he said.

The POA has convened meeting of all concerned officials of the Asian Games tomorrow (Saturday).

“We have convened a meeting to look into these indiscipline cases and at the same time would consider performance of each team,” the POA secretary said.

‘The News’ has also learnt that besides kid’s issue, the complaint also highlighted the indiscipline attitude of that particular female official. “She was adamant to get daily allowance of the players and expressed her displeasure when she got the response in negative. The officials told her in clear words that only players are supposed to get daily allowance.”

When Pakistan Wushu Federation President Malik Iftikhar Ahmad Awan, who also happens to be Ambreen’s husband, was approached he said that there was no harm in taking along your child to the athletes village. “Look, we were allowed entry to the village by the organisers and that was why our kid stayed there.”

Iftikhar said that as a manager and coach, the officials were supposed to get dailies of players and distribute it back amongst players. “What is the job of a manager then,” he questioned.

He said that his wife also plans to register a complaint against some of the contingent officials for misbehaving. “We would do that in due course.”

One good thing, however, was that no Pakistani or Asian Games officials took the matter with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

In that case, the issue could have gone out of hands.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use