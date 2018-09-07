KID TAKEN TO ASIAN GAMES: POA to probe wushu official’s case

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s contingent returned home from one of the poorest performances in the Asian Games, a female wushu official broke all discipline and tradition by taking along her five-and-half-year-old kid to the Athletes Village in Indonesia.

One of the contingent officials lodged a written complaint with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) against the female wushu team’s manager, Ambreen Iftikhar.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the complaint mentioned her name and her totally uncalled for step, which left other squad officials surprised on many occasions during the Games’ proceedings. “There is no rule that allows kids to get accreditation for the games. Other countries’ officials were just amazed as why the official was even allowed entry to the Games Village,” the written complaint says.

POA was requested to take necessary action against the concerned official to set a precedent for others.

When this correspondent approached POA office, Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, POA secretary, confirmed receiving complaint.

“Yes, we have received a written complaint against the female official from one of the contingent officials. Ambreen is our former national wushu champion and had requested for accreditation for her child well before the games.

“The POA refused to oblige her mainly because there are no rules that allow us extending such facility to a kid during the Asian Games. Why and how she had taken such a step would be probed,” he said.

The POA has convened meeting of all concerned officials of the Asian Games tomorrow (Saturday).

“We have convened a meeting to look into these indiscipline cases and at the same time would consider performance of each team,” the POA secretary said.

‘The News’ has also learnt that besides kid’s issue, the complaint also highlighted the indiscipline attitude of that particular female official. “She was adamant to get daily allowance of the players and expressed her displeasure when she got the response in negative. The officials told her in clear words that only players are supposed to get daily allowance.”

When Pakistan Wushu Federation President Malik Iftikhar Ahmad Awan, who also happens to be Ambreen’s husband, was approached he said that there was no harm in taking along your child to the athletes village. “Look, we were allowed entry to the village by the organisers and that was why our kid stayed there.”

Iftikhar said that as a manager and coach, the officials were supposed to get dailies of players and distribute it back amongst players. “What is the job of a manager then,” he questioned.

He said that his wife also plans to register a complaint against some of the contingent officials for misbehaving. “We would do that in due course.”

One good thing, however, was that no Pakistani or Asian Games officials took the matter with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

In that case, the issue could have gone out of hands.