First Pak-born president assumes office on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Karachi’s renowned dentist, Dr Arif Alvi, is the first Pakistan born president of the country who was born after establishment of Pakistan. He will be assuming the office on Sunday (September 9).

Outgoing President Mamnoon Husain will attend the ceremony of swearing in of his successor. The country had 12 presidents before Dr Alvi, and they all were either born before creation of Pakistan or their birth places were in the areas which are not part of Pakistan now. Two of the four former military presidents of Pakistan were also born at the places which are not part of Pakistan.

Dr Alvi has informed the authorities concerned that he would be staying in the Parliament Lodges of the federal capital where he has been staying as member of the National Assembly. But the security officials have made it clear that it would be extremely difficult for them to place befitting security for the head of state in the lodges since the movement of the members of the legislation and their guests couldn’t be controlled and stopped in the vicinity.

The president-elect has declined to take additional protocol, but the security agencies have told The News that security would be provided to the president strictly in accordance with the Blue-Book.

No relaxation could be afforded in it. The government is responsible for the security and dignity of the president and for the reason, it would be extremely difficult to facilitate the desire of the president-elect regarding his residence and reduction in security personnel. Dr Alvi has also been briefed by the officials concerned in this regard, the sources added.