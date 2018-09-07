‘Sacrifices of martyrs example for all nations’

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said the sacrifices of armed forces who laid their lives for the country’s defence and peace were an example for all nations. Addressing senior police officials, he said the Defence Day was in fact a day of loyalty and also a day for renewal of promise with the martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan’s armed forces. The Punjab Police were prepared for every kind of sacrifice, he added. Similarly, National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) IG Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said, “We pay great tributes to our martyrs and Ghazis who volunteered to guard the frontiers at all costs. We also pay tribute to the great sacrifice of the NH&MP martyrs.” He said 35 officials of NH&MP, including one female, had embraced martyrdom since the establishment of the force.