Couple deprived of cash

DASKA: A couple was deprived of cash and a cellphone in the city area on Thursday. Abid Ali and his wife were going to morning walk when two bandits intercepted them and snatched cash and a cell phone. Meanwhile, thieves took away the car of Faheem from outside his house. The police are investigating.

4 OF A FAMILY INJURED: A man, his two sons and a daughter were inflicted injuries by their opponents over an old enmity in the area of Sadr police on Thursday. The opponents of master Munawar entered his house and shot at and injured him, his two sons and a daughter. They were taken to the Civil Hospital from where the doctors referred them to Gujranwala. The police are investigating.

TWO ROBBERS HELD: Bombanwala police have arrested two alleged robbers on Thursday. On a tip-off, the police arrested Asif and Faisal with illegal weapons. The accused were allegedly planning at the bank of the BRB Canal to rob locals.