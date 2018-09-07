Murder accused found dead in police lockup

JHANG: A man, who was arrested in the murder case of his wife, was found dead in police lockup here on Thursday. Police claimed that deceased Ishaq Masih had committed suicide by cutting his neck with a sharp blade in the washroom of police station. Ishaq Masih, a sanitary worker, of Christian Colony, allegedly killed his wife Hina due to some domestic issues last week. Police arrested the nominated accused and locked him up in the city police station. On Wednesday night, the duty cops allowed him to use the washroom. After a while, the cops found the accused dead inside the washroom. Taking notice of the incident, DPO Shakir Hussain suspended four cops, who were at night duty, for negligence and also served a show-cause notice to the SHO.