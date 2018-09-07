Urs of Baba Fareed starts

PAKPATTAN: The 776th annual urs of Hazrat Baba Fareedud Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) started on Thursday at Pakpattan. Devotees from across the country have started arriving to attend the urs celebrations.

THREE ABDUCTED: Three people were kidnapped in two separate incidents on Thursday. Accused Noor Hussan, Muneera Bibi and their accomplices abducted the wife and 2-year-old son of Azhar Ali of Chak 21/KB. Meanwhile, accused Rasheed, Bushra Bibi and their accomplices abducted the daughter of Naseem Hussan Awan of Chak 205/EB. Police have registered cases.

VALUABLES SNATCHED: A man was deprived of cash and his motorcycle on Thursday. Bandits intercepted Imtiaz Ahmad near Qaboola Town and snatched Rs 30,000, a motorcycle and a cell phone.