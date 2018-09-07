Citizens face power outages for over 16 hours

SIALKOT: Citizens of Sialkot city, cantonment and adjoining rural areas faced power loadshedding more than 16 hours on Thursday.

Residents of Chowk Allama Iqbal, Ramtalai, Rangpura, Karimpura, Mubarakpura, Muhammadpura, Ahmedpura, Model Town, Shahabpura, Hadi Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Harar, Muzaffarpur, Adalatgarha, Uggoki, Naikapura, Kashmiri Muhallah, Dara Araian, Nihal Chand Street, Greenwood Street, Islamia Park, Pakpura, Kotli Behram, Sublime Chowk, Hajipura and a number of other localities of the city were without electricity upto 18 hours also on Wednesday night.

The power outage is causing severe troubles for the elderly people, children, patients, students and farmers. The locals were without water owing to electricity loadshedding. The power outage affected workers of hundreds of factories and industrial units. Citizens urged relevant authorities to look into the matter.

AFGHAN ARRESTED: Police arrested an Afghan national over his illegal stay on Thursday. According to police, Abdul Mannan was living at Shahabpura in the limits of the Hajipura police station despite the expiry of his visa. A case has been registered against him.

3 KITE FLYERS HELD: Police Thursday arrested three kite flyers. Hajipura police detained accused Yaseen, M Ali and Idrees on charges of flying kites and recovered kites from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.