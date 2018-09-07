PTI, its leadership part of global agenda: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leadership are part of global agenda.

Declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as ‘sham,’ he demanded of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to quit over failure to hold free and fair polls.

Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club, he said that all the political parties had levelled allegations about rigging in the July 25 general election. “The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will start a campaign to raise awareness among the people in this regard. The present government and prime minister and the chief ministers are products of rigged elections,” he added.

He maintained that the PTI government had started the anti-poor policies from the very beginning of its rule. The masses would not accept these policies, he warned, adding that his party would oppose such decisions.

The affairs of the country have been handed over to incompetent people, he argued. He said it was time to save Pakistan. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the nation was behind the security forces of Pakistan and they would together protect the ideological identity of the country at all costs. To a question about the Pakistan People’s Party’s inclination towards the ruling PTI, he remarked that there must be some reason about such an impression as people have started raising questions about it.

The JUI-F chief said that the rigged elections had proved the failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He pointed out that all political parties have rejected the results and therefore elections should be held afresh. Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed that the PTI government had been formed with a fake mandate. He said he had been warning the nation about this looming threat for the last 10 years. “The government has started considering uniform curriculum in the madaris and modern educational institutions,” he said.

He argued that the schools and colleges have class-based education system while the madaris have a uniform system that does not discriminate against anyone.

He warned that any such move to have uniform curriculum in the name of initiating reforms would affect the madrassas. “We would not let anyone target the madrassas under any conspiracy,” he warned.