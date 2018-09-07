Highlights of Defence, Martyrs Day event at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: The Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the General Headquarters was attended by hundreds of civilian and military officials, diplomats, media persons and the families of martyred soldiers.

The chief guest of the event, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the venue along with his wife, Bushra Maneka. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed represented the government in the front row.

Opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto also attended the DMD.

Prime Minister Khan chose to speak extempore. His speech was full of references from the early history of Islam and from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The prime minister reminded the audience that Pakistan would rise only if the people acted on the Quranic injunctions of emulating the life of the Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister spoke of his childhood experiences during the 1965 War as a 12-year-old boy. He said while many of his family elders in Zaman Park were worried when bombs started falling on Lahore, others formed civilian guard battalions to help each other if and when needed.

Prime Minister Khan said he also wanted to join in the efforts of his family members bearing a gun of his father but was sent home for being too young.

Imran Khan said if he were not a cricketer he would have been sitting in the audience as a retired army officer. Many in the audience clapped to appreciate his remarks.

The prime minister laid a floral wreath in the memory of the martyrs of 1965 War and those who lost lives in the many battles ever since.

The prime minister’s rather casual and friendly manner of addressing the Chief of Army Staff as General Bajwa during his adlibbed speech was noticed by many and was being discussed between the guests while they were lining up to leave the event.

Once the event was over, Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was crammed by dozens of soldiers and civilians who took selfies with him. Bilawal Bhutto also made himself available for photographs with some of handicapped soldiers in wheelchairs.

Former Army chiefs Aslam Beg and Ashfaq Parvez Kayani attended the event along with a large number of retired and serving generals.

Former squash world champion Jahangir Khan, former hockey captain Shahbaz Senior and cricket star batsman Shahid Afridi were visible in a large number of celebrities who attended the event.

The post-event meet and greet activity was predominantly all about selfies with political and media celebrities despite the fact that most of the guests were required to hand in their mobile phones at the entrance.

Dozens of handicapped soldiers also attended the event along with their families.

Although invitees were clearly advised not to bring in children under the age of 12, the rule was relaxed for the families of martyrs and those incapacitated during the on-going war on terror.

The approximately 250-minutes-long ceremony was a picture of discipline, sobriety and sombreness with occasional clapping to appreciate short video stories and patriotic songs.

Mobile telephone services were blocked in and around Rawalpindi Cantonment and adjoining areas.