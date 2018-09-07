Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

10 days for NAB to bring Dar back: SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday issued orders to ensure the return of absconding former finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Pakistan within 10 days.

Dar has been in London since October last year on account of his ‘medical treatment’ and has been declared an absconder in a corruption case against him. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court resumed hearing of the case pertaining to a summons issued to Dar, Geo reports.

Interior secretary, foreign secretary, DG NAB, and other related officials were present in the court.

"Where are the NAB officials? What has the NAB done up till now to bring back Dar?" inquired the chief justice.

The top judge then issued directives for taking measures which would ensure the absconder's return to Pakistan within 10 days.

The chief justice asked if Dar could continue to live in Britain if his passport were cancelled.

Additional attorney general apprised the court that in that case the absconder could take asylum there.

"If this is the case then he must take asylum there and cite the reason that Pakistani courts are being unfair," remarked the chief justice.

"The court is most upset at the fact that Dar has repeatedly ignored summons," Justice Nisar said.

The top judge further inquired about the measures taken by the current government to bring Dar back.

Responding to Justice Nisar's query, the additional attorney general informed the court that the NAB has declared Dar an absconder. "The NAB has also referred the matter to the Interpol," he said.

A NAB officer told the court that the Bureau had already written a letter to the Ministry of Interior for issuance of a red warrant.

"The man is roaming about the streets of London but unwilling to come back home but when the court summons him. He cites his ailment as the reason for failing to return (to Pakistan)," the CJP remarked.

"The former finance minister is unwilling to act upon the court's orders," Justice Nisar said.

The additional attorney general then furnished a report with the court on cancellation of the passport.

The chief justice adjourned the hearing till September 11.

The former finance minister is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against him was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use