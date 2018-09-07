Fri September 07, 2018
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Role of opposition in democracy

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

US will equip India to contain China

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

APP
September 7, 2018

Argentina change four for All Blacks clash

NELSON, New Zealand: Argentina, exuding a renewed self-belief, have made four changes to their side for the Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Nelson on Saturday. A win over South Africa in their last outing, snapping an 11-match losing streak in the competition, has boosted Argentina’s confidence as they pursue a first-ever victory over New Zealand. In the side named Thursday, Garcia Botta enters the front row to replace Juan Figallo who has returned to his club Saracens, while Tomas Lezana will start on the flank with Pablo Matera dropping to the bench. Every team is a threat in Asia Cup: Mortaza

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said on Thursday that they are not thinking too far ahead and concentrating on the opening game of the Asia Cup. Bangladesh could not win the Asia Cup despite playing the finals on two occasions during last three editions of the tournament and that clearly gives them an edge as far as their chances are concerned.

But the new format, which sees the addition of two more teams in the Asia Cup apart from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, leaves them at risk of being eliminated from the opening stage where they are placed in group B along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

