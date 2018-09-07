Kenya calls up sevens players for WC playoff

NAIROBI: Kenya has called up four players from its sevens team to reinforce the national squad as it prepares for a last-ditch bid to grab one of the last places at next year’s World Cup. The repechage tournament in Marseille in November will be Kenya’s final chance to qualify for the World Cup in Japan after missing out when they finished second to eventual qualifiers Namibia during the Gold Cup, which doubled as the African round of qualifying.

The four players including former Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde will link up with teammate Willy Ambaka who joined the squad and managed to score four tries against Tunisia and Namibia in the qualifiers.