Fri September 07, 2018
AFP
September 7, 2018

Wallabies drop Foley as Springboks ring changes

BRISBANE, Australia: Bernard Foley was dropped Thursday in a major backline shake-up by the Wallabies, with the Springboks also ringing in the changes for a match they are both desperate to win after recent crushing Rugby Championship defeats.

Australia have lost six of their past seven games, and ceded the Bledisloe Cup to New Zealand for the 16th consecutive year after a 40-12 hammering in Auckland and a 38-13 thrashing in Sydney.

The South Africans have not fared as badly but head into the clash in Brisbane on Saturday on the back of a demoralising 32-19 loss to Argentina in Mendoza.

Australia coach Michael Cheika, under mounting pressure to fix his misfiring team, has responded by relegating the ever-present Foley to the bench. Cheika admitted it was a hard conversation telling the 60-Test veteran he was not in the starting line-up.

Kurtley Beale was selected to start his first Test in the No.10 jersey since 2014 and tasked with directing the show from fly-half, alongside the experienced Matt Toomua who was promoted to inside centre and will have goalkicking duties. In a further change to the backs, Israel Folau returns after an ankle injury ruled out him out of the second Bledisloe Cup Test. The star fullback only returned to light training this week. Key backrower David Pocock also defied the odds to be selected after being in doubt with a neck injury.

