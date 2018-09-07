Big win for City in Siddique Cricket

LAHORE: City Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Shoabi Club by 128 runs played at Township Whites Ground. Scores: City Gymkhana 288/9 in 40 overs (Umair Saeed 48, Shehroz Khan 15, Sohail Ahmed 63, Aswand Yar 24, M Abdullah 23, Saad Azhar 15, Mehmood Khan 18, Raha Wasim 2/35, Nisar Ahmed 2/46). Shoabi Club 160 all out in 30.4 overs (Nisar Ahmed 45, Hamza Tanveer 23, M Naveed 59, Anwer Kamal 20, Shahid Nazir 4/34, Usman 2/36, Sohail 2/33).